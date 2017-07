Adekunle Gold – Call On Me (prod. Pheelz)

Brand new music to start a brand new month guys!

In the midst of his tour, super-talented Afro Urban Records act – Adekunle Gold, dishes out this amazing single titled “Call On Me“.

Call On Me, is definitely worth adding to your Summer playlist.

Enjoy and don’t forget to leave your comments behind.

DOWNLOAD AUDIO

Baba for the girls. Yesterday was a dream. A post shared by Adekunle Gold™ (@adekunlegold) on Jul 1, 2017 at 7:14am PDT

Beautiful People! Still pinching myself but this feeling won’t leave me. You all were incredible last night and I am eternally grateful. 🙏🏾 #OneNightStand #onswag 📸 @michaeltubescreations A post shared by Adekunle Gold™ (@adekunlegold) on Jul 1, 2017 at 3:03am PDT

Save

Save

Save

Save