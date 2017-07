VIDEO: SHiiKANE – OGA POLiCE

“Oga Police” is a club track by “Africas No1 Female Group” SHiiKANE produced by Krizbeatz. The video was directed by SHiiKANE and Kamcordings with the ladies also acting as Executive Producers.

The video reflects the current political and social unrest felt by young people across the world today regarding their leaders and unfair treatment of minorities, capturing the message of the song which is no matter your background, to stay strong and rise above times of trouble. Whether your “Oga Police” is racism or prejudice it won’t stop our progress or party!!

Enjoy!