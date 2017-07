Chillz – More

Ever had that type of chemistry with a friend of the opposite gender that you’re into and you think he/she is into you too, but you’re both doing?

No?

Yeah me neither. *wink*

Long-time-no-see “Komije” crooner, Chillz delivers the perfect description over a carefully crafted Afro’n’B instrumental also produced by Chillz and he calls this one ‘More‘.

This smooth track is the first single of his forthcoming EP entitled ‘Netflixx & Chillz‘ set to come out sometime this summer. This song is available on all digital platforms.

Chillz is an A & R in Chocolate City Music.