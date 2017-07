VIDEO: Kyla Cole – Shaku Shaku Dance

Ibikunle solomon Lekan is popularly known as Cyprus 1st son and shaku shaku master been the shaku shaku dance crooner. He is a Nigerian musician who is making waves in Europe and on the streets, he has worked in a lot of collaboration with top Nigerian artistes Reminisce, Kayswitch, small Doctor.

He currently won the Revolution artiste award in Cyprus .He is not signed to any Record label yet.

Shaku shaku dance was shot in Lagos and directed by Paul Gambit.