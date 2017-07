VIDEO: Willisbeatz x MzVee – Sing My Name

MzVee Release First Snap Chat Video Ever.

MzVee has released a video for her recently release single ‘Sing my Name’. The song is a collaboration between Willisbeat, the producer; Richie Mensah, the writer and was delivered by songstress MzVee.

The Video has received numerous commendations for the ingenuity of the concept. “Sing My Name” Video is the first video in the world completely based on Snap Chat filters. The release label, Lynx Entertainment thus gave directional credit on the video to Snap Chat.

The video is a collage of videos using snapchat filters by fans and celebrities including, Efya, Yvonne Okoro, DBlack, DJ Nice, Feli Nuna and Kojo Cue. Others are label mates Kidi and Kuami Eugene as well as producer Willisbeat.

This video makes four (4) the number of videos MzVee has released this year, she opened the year with Rewind, Released Daavi with an Album and We Run Dem ft. Article 1.

The video also throws a challenge to fans the world over to post themselves singing along to the song with snapchat filter to social media pages of their choice with the hush tags #singmynamechallenge #Dontcopyus.