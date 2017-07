Wizkid, Phyno, Davido nominated for Nigerian Entertainment Awards | See Full List of Nominees

Phyno, Wizkid, Davido amongst others have been nominated for multiple award categories at the 12th edition of Nigerian Entertainment Awards which is meant to take place in New York City on the 3rd of September 2017, which happens to be the week of their labour day. This was revealed in the recently announced nomination list which also includes the likes of Tekno, PSquare and many others.

Unlike other editions, this year would be more inclusive as it adds Afro Soca category to its list, a growing genre that is gradually gaining massive followership.

See below Nigerian music artistes and the categories they got nominated for;

Best Single

Wizkid – Come closer ft Drake

Phyno – Fada Fada ft Olamide

Davido – IF

Tekno – Pana

Psquare – Bank alert

Olamide – Who you epp

Mr Eazi – Leg over

Runtown – Mad over you

Best Afro Soca Artist

Fay-Ann Lyons

Machel Montano

Melly Rose

Olatunji Yearwood

Skinny Fabulous

Teddyson Johnson

Best Dancehall

Burna Boy

Cynthia Morgan

Ketchup

Harrysong

Patoranking

Timaya

Best Music Producer

DJ Soupamodel

Kriz Beatz

Masterkraft

Spellz

Young D

Sarz

Legendury Beatz

Young John

Most Promising

Deshinor

Gabzy

Ike Chucks

Moelogo

Nonso AmadiOdunsi

Best Disc Jockey

DJ Jimmy Jatt

DJ Neptune

DJ Humility

DJ TTB

DJ Spinall

DJ Prince

DJ Xclusive

DJ Consequence

Best Diaspora Disc Jockey

DJ Dee Money

DJ Femsta

DJ GQ Mike

DJ EL G

DJ Tunez

DJ Cuppy

DJ Ecool

DJ Afoo

Best DJ Non-Nigerian/African

DJ Lebbie (SL)

DJ Mensah (GH)

DJ Bossman (LIB)

DJ Joe Mfalme (KQ)

DJ Slick Stuart & Roja (UG)

DJ Vyrusky (GH)