Yungzee Onos – Break Dem Face Ft. Taurushood x Yunghanz (prod. Jez-Blenda)

Oh God Success Music Records is here again after the successful release of “LONG TIME by Yungzee Onos” which is gaining massive airplay from radio, TV and has over 50,000 download nationwide.

OGSM Records has decided to release another single by Yungzee Onos featuring Taurushood and Yunghanz titled “BREAK DEM FACE” which was produced by award winning music producer “Jez-Blenda”.

CEO, OGSM Records “Blessing Oke. E.” has promised that his label will continue to release good music and quality videos for their fan base. He currently working on a new project which will be revealed soonest.

Enjoy!

FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

(Instagram) @Ohgodsuccessmusic

(Facebook) @Ohgodsuccessmusic