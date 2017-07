Abbey D – Masses Dey Suffer

After the success of BABA IJEBU, MY BABY , BLACK &PROUD hit singles ABIODUN IDOWU a.k.a Abbey- D is back with another great Track, But this time he is leaning on the side of the Masses and calling for a better living condition for the populace through his new track Titled “MASSES DEY SUFFER”. A Perfect blend of Pop and Afrobeat as never heard before.

This is sure going to be every listener’s delight.