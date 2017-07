Wizkid Reveals Tracklist For “Sounds From The Other Side” | #SFTOS

If you’ve been on twitter lately, you will know starboy Wizkid has been spending a lot of time on the microblogging site, firing shots and whatnot.

As we all wait for “Sounds From The Other Side” mixtape to arrive on the 14th of July, Wizkid took to his social media pages to reveal the complete tracklist to the project while he goes on a thanking bout to all the featured artistes/producers on the tape and people that has helped his career so far.

The 13-track project boasts features from Drake, Chris Brown, Trey Songz, Major Lazer, TY Dolla $ign and Bucie.

Pree the track-list below:

1. Sweet Love

2.Come Closer (feat. Drake)

3. Naughty Ride (feat. Major Lazer)

4. African Bad Gyal (feat. Chris Brown)

5. Daddy Yo

6. One For Me (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

7. Picture Perfect

8. Nobody

9. Sexy

10. All For Love (feat. Bucie)

11. Dirty Wine (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

12. Gbese (feat. Trey Songz)