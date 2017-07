Yemi Alade – Nakupenda (Swahili Version) Ft. Nyashinski

Effyzzie Music Group released Yemi Alade‘s extended play titled “Mama Afrique”, an extension of her acclaimed sophomore L.P yesterday, the 30th of June 2017, just as she kicked off her Mama Africa World Tour.

The extended play is her third body of work following two successful studio albums; “King of Queens” and “Mama Africa: The Diary of an African Woman”. The set features Kenyan music star Nyashinski on the Swahili version of her soaring love ballad “Nakupenda”, a Ricii Lompeurs remix of her afro-house smash “Want You”, alongside new and revamped multilingual versions of numbers originally housed on the “Mama Africa” album.

The “Mama Afrique” E.P is available on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, HMV, Deezer and other music platforms; nonetheless the Swahili version of Nakupenda is available for free streaming/download.