Mayo and Sammie McAuley present “Made For This”, a fresh & upbeat track that promises to lift your spirit any day!

The talented singer, Mayo who got her first appearance with her debut single “Peace” joins forces with alternative gospel artist Sammie McAuley who has several songs to his credit, some of which includes “Seed Of Abraham” and “God’s Glory“. They team up in this unique song to produce a powerful yet dynamic sound.

No matter the circumstance, remember that your life is for glory & beauty. This is a song of affirmation for the citizens of Zion all around the world. You were made to flourish; your life was Made For This!

Prod. By The Spirit filled @spiritualbeatz

DOWNLOAD AUDIO: Mayo & Sammie McAuley – Made For This