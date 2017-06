Boogey ft. Tay – Liquor Nights

“Highly rated Nigerian rap artiste, Boogey, releases his first official single of 2017. “Liquor Nights” tells a tale of moral conflict and internal battle with addiction, within the mind of an alcoholic. He narrates an experience (In Marrakech, Morocco) of a fun night that might have gotten out of hand and provides details with the right balance between fuzzy and vivid.

The song features vocals from fast rising singer, Tay Iwar aka Tay, and a jazz-themed hip hop production by Sencosonic. It is the first official single from the “Nouveau Niveau” LP which is expected to be released this year. “