Slimfeez Set To Drop Debut Project “OMO FEDRA” EP | View Artwork & Tracklist

Tomorrow is D-Day!!

With a plethora of singles already bursting the airwaves, rapper and GTS signee – Slimfeez Tha Rap Jesus drops the official artwork and tracklist ahead of the release of his debut body of work – OMO FEDRA EP.

The 14-tracker EP which features hit singles – Omo Fedra, Awon Temi and Awon Kan; drops on Friday, 30th June and will be available on all digital streaming and purchase platforms worldwide.

The “Omo Fedra” EP is a testament to Slimfeez’s growth and maturity and his words “I can’t wait to share this with my fans who have been there from day 0 and those who are about to discover Tha Rap Jesus”.

Check out the official artwork and tracklist as June 30th beckons. Use the hashtag #OmoFedraEP and follow @Slimfeez_GTS and @gberatinrinstudios on Instagram.