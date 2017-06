Masterkraft Unveils The Cover Art & Tracklist For “UNLIMITED” Tape

Sunday Ginikachukwu Nweke, professionally known as Masterkraft, Whom is a Nigerian Record Producer, band director, pianist, and songwriter, has concluded work on his highly anticipated TAPE titled “UNLIMITED” which would be out in few days from now. Unlimited contains 14 Songs with 3 Bonus Songs which futures both Nigerian And other African Hottest Artiste.

The music entities combined to make up the TAPE are Flavour, Davido, CDQ, Tekno, Olamide, Sarkodie, ReekaDo Banks, MiCasa, Byno, Joel, Dj JimmyJatt, Dj Maphorisa, Locko, Dela, Fiokee, Dvyne, Poka Face, Tamba Hali, FI X Loo Loo, Belinda, Ivlyn Mutua e.t.c.

The masterpiece of musical work on the “UNLIMITED TAPE” Shows and classify the brand “Masterkraft” as one of African creative and more redefined producer with the amazing varieties of great genre tune consisting the body of work. Masterkraft would be releasing three songs today as gift to his fans and the others would be exclusively on digital platforms for purchase.