Maddtonic – Nice N Slow (prod. JayPaulBeatz)

Dance-hall maestro Maddtonic, continues to impress the Nigerian music scene with his authentic sound and styling.

After his stunning refix of Wizkid’s “Daddy Yo”; Maddtonic unlocks his first official single under Mo’ Dollar Records, a reggae dipped ear candy titled “Nice N Slow”.

Maddtonic once again showcases the star quality he displayed on the remix Tillaman’s “Koma Roll”, where he featured alongside Ice Prince, Burna Boy, Phyno and Iyanya. “Nice N Slow” is produced by JayPaulBeatz, and executive produced by Sarz.

Mixed and mastered by Swaps.

Enjoy and follow him on social media via @maddtonic on Instagram and @madtonictrigga on Twitter.