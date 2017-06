F78NEWS: HarrySong Uses Stolen Photo to Announce Twins, Falz Criticizes 9ice, Sark Collection Shuts Down

Here is this week’s edition of Factory78 weekly news featuring:

“You are destroying our future” – Falz Speaks Against Promoting Cyber Crime in Music, Nasty C freestyle that made Sway lose his mind, Carlos Santana & Wyclef Jean React To DJ Khaled‘s ‘Wild Thoughts‘, Sarkodie‘s clothing line, Sark Collections is Closing Down Because Of Poor Sales, & Singer Harrysong in trouble for using ‘stolen’ photo to announce the birth of his twins!

“KOKER” in our F78 degrees segment.

Finishing with Factory78tvs top video picks of the week featuring

1. Diamond Platnumz Feat. Tiwa Savage – Fire

2. Diamond Platnumz – I miss you

3. Magnito – Loud

4. Navy Kenzo Feat. Patoranking – Bajaj

5. Bils – Backside

6. Mystro Feat. Davido – Issa Vibe

7. Klever Jay Feat. Reekado Banks – Kini Level

8. Durella – Otipe

9. Kcee Feat. Olamide – We go party

10. L-tido Feat. AKA & Yanga – Thixo